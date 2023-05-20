Election candidates in their adopted homes

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Unlike in the regional and general elections in Spain, in local polls foreign residents from the EU and certain other countries (including UK) have the right to vote. This right to cast a vote also comes with the right to stand for election and, over recent years, non-Spanish names have started appearing on party lists. While Brexit has led to a fall in the numbers of British residents on the electoral roll this year, there are still a number of foreign residents who have accepted the invitation from a local party to add their name to their campaign.

A need to give something back to their adopted home, to help bring in necessary changes and to have a say in local politics are among the reasons that drive residents to stand.

Some have done it several times before, some have been councillors themselves and others are playing a part in Spain’s local elections for the first time.

At this link we take a look at some of those standing for the vote in Malaga province...