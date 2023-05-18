Dean Tyler Shelton had intended to leave politics this year, but after hearing the news that the Partido Popular in Manilva had elected new leadership and council prior to the election campaign, he “jumped at the opportunity to stand again”

Dean Tyler Shelton has lived in Spain for around 40 years, 30 of which have been spent in Manilva, a town that the former estate agent calls home. Born in Nottingham in 1973, Dean became involved with local politics in 2011. During this time, he has held positions as councillor for several departments at Manilva town hall, and has also been on the board of Acosol SA, the Costa del Sol’s water board.

Although, as he says, he “intended to leave politics this year”, after hearing the news that the Partido Popular (PP) in Manilva had elected new leadership and council prior to the election campaign, he “jumped at the opportunity to stand again”.

“I have no doubt at all that I'll be elected as councillor, but the big question is will we govern. I also believe this will happen, but it may in the worst-case scenario depend on a pact with another political party. We need to strive and fight for real local change that is desperately needed here in Manilva,” the councillor explained to SUR in English.

Dean believes that just about “everything” locally has either been “mismanaged or has been poorly executed” over the last twenty years, something that he claims has, at times, “left me with my mouth wide open”.

“I believe a local government should work for the benefit of all the people, regardless of whether they voted for it or not, and not solely in the interests of its politicians, their friends, family, and the party faithful,” he said.