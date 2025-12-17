Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The tornado caused the collapse of the Christmas lighting on the La Cala boulevard. SUR
Weather

Mijas tornado leaves at least half a million euros of damage in its wake

The storm Emilia weather phenomenon early on Tuesday morning uprooted trees, caused the collapse of the Christmas lighting installed on the La Cala boulevard and also damaged the resort's beaches

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 15:46

According to data gathered by Mijas town hall, the damage caused by the tornado that swept through several areas of the municipality in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been estimated at around half a million euros. This was announced by councillor Daniel Gómez, who explained that municipal workers are still working to restore normality.

This atmospheric phenomenon caused the collapse of the Christmas lighting installed on the La Cala boulevard, valued at approximately 67,000 euros according to estimates from the concessionary company. The council has confirmed that the damaged lighting will be replaced in time for Christmas.

The areas most affected include the coastal strip of La Cala de Mijas, Riviera del Sol, Miraflores, Calahonda and Torrenueva, as well as nearby inland areas such as the Los Claveles and El Limonar housing estates.

Gómez said that several trees were also damaged, “and when everything is taken into account, the total is estimated to exceed 385,000 euros". “Added to this is the damage to street furniture and beaches, which means the total losses are estimated to exceed half a million euros. Municipal services are still assessing the damage, so these figures are provisional and the final amount could be even higher,” he explained.

