Gibraltar government introduces initial regulations for electric scooters

The government of Gibraltar has unveiled the first phase of measures designed to regulate Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs), including electric scooters, on public roads. The announcement marks a significant step toward establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for these increasingly popular devices.

Minister for Transport, John Cortes, emphasised that the government has chosen a regulatory approach rather than an outright ban, acknowledging that PLETs offer considerable convenience to users while helping to reduce traffic congestion and lower vehicle emissions across Gibraltar.

The initial regulatory package centres on two key measures. The first addresses speed enforcement through newly drafted legislation that will authorise the use of mobile speed cameras to monitor PLET speeds. Under these provisions, designated enforcement officers will have the authority to remove and impound any PLET traveling faster than the 25km/h limit. Vehicles exceeding this threshold will no longer qualify as PLETs under the regulatory definition and will only be returned to their owners once they have been modified to comply with speed requirements or properly registered as electric vehicles with the Licensing Authority. The government also plans to develop additional legislation that will allow PLET-related violations to be processed and penalised consistent with other traffic offenses.

The second major initiative introduces a mandatory registration system for all PLETs operated on public highways. This digital platform will require annual registration at a cost of £10, with users needing to supply identification documents and proof of address. Once registered, each PLET will receive a QR code sticker that must remain clearly visible on the device at all times. Failure to display proper registration, whether due to fraudulent documentation, expired credentials, or complete absence of registration, will result in immediate impoundment until compliance is achieved, with owners responsible for associated impound fees. Users will be able to collect their printed stickers from the Customer Care Hub located at 323 Main Street. The government awarded the contract for developing this registration system to Piranha on 4 December, 2025, following an open competitive bidding process. Officials anticipate the system will become operational between March and April 2026, with a grace period allowing existing users sufficient time to register their devices.

Regarding insurance requirements, the government has been actively consulting with insurance providers about developing third-party coverage products specifically for PLET users. Despite issuing an expression of interest to the local insurance market, response has been modest due to concerns about the associated risk profile. Nevertheless, work continues to identify and establish a viable insurance product for PLET users.

Minister Cortes expressed confidence that a suitable insurance solution will be found, after which third-party coverage will become mandatory for all PLET users. This approach mirrors regulatory practices in other jurisdictions. The government is advancing both regulation and insurance arrangements in parallel to introduce mandatory coverage as soon as possible.

Commenting on the new measures, Professor John Cortes, Minister for Education, the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage, Transport and Traffic and Technical Services, stated that PLETs have become an integral part of daily life for many residents and can contribute positively to reducing both congestion and emissions. However, he noted that the public rightfully expects proper accountability and effective enforcement of PLET use. He characterised these measures as the opening steps in a broader regulatory programme that will encompass speed control, registration requirements, and eventually full alignment of PLET regulations with existing road traffic offences. The minister pledged that while the government would act proportionately, it would respond firmly to dangerous or unlawful PLET operation.