Eastern Costa del Sol international communities unite for carol service

San Andrés church in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol hosted an international carol service organised by Lux Mundi, on Saturday 13 December.

English-language, Spanish and German choirs led the singing and religious leaders representing the international churches and denominations in the town took it in turns to give readings and prayers.

During the service, which has become a Christmas tradition over the years for both the international and Spanish communities in the area, each choir took turns to sing well-known carols and 'villancicos' in their respective languages, with all choirs and the congregation joining in.

The final carol, Silent Night, (Noche de Paz in Spanish and Stille Nacht in German) was sung in all three languages, with the English-language choir, made up of British, Dutch, Belgian and Singaporean singers, leading the first verse, followed by the Spanish choir, then the German choir and the final verse was sung by all choirs in Spanish.

The German choir singing at the party after the service

The three choirs, the religious leaders, Lux Mundi members and San Andrés parish wardens gathered together afterwards for a party where participants shared food and sang more carols and popular Christmas songs.