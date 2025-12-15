Malaga Marathon sets new records on historic day

Marina Rivas Monday, 15 December 2025, 09:42 Share

The Generali Malaga Marathon entered the history books on Sunday as new men’s and women’s course records were set in front of thousands of spectators along the city’s streets. Ugandan runner Mande Bushendich won the men’s race in 2:06:07 while Ethiopia’s Misgane Alemayehu claimed the women’s title in 2:24:43, both improving marks set in 2021.

The event underlined Malaga’s growing status on the Spanish running calendar. A total of 22,000 runners registered, with 17,503 starting across the marathon and half-marathon routes.

Organisers confirmed 16,404 finishers, reflecting the scale of participation despite heavy overnight rain that left roads damp at the start.

Conditions improved shortly before the 8.30am start as the rain eased and skies cleared over the city. High humidity remained but the absence of wind and recent course changes helped the elite field maintain a strong early pace along the seafront and through central Malaga.

Decisive gap

Bushendich, 28 and making his debut over the full marathon distance, broke clear at around kilometre 35. He reached that point in 1:45 and quickly opened a decisive gap. Running alone for the final 15 kilometres, he lowered the previous course record of 2:07:39 set by Mark Korir.

Mike Kipkorir finished second in 2:08:12 with Zerei Kbrom third in 2:09:59, meaning the top three all finished under 2:10.

The men’s course record places the Malaga marathon as the fourth fastest in Spain in 2025, behind Valencia, Barcelona and Seville.

Alemayehu produced a similarly decisive move in the women’s race, pulling away late on with the support of a pacemaker. She crossed the line after a strong finishing sprint to better the previous women’s record by seven seconds. Dorine Jerop was second in 2:27:08 and Alemitu Tariku third in 2:29:05.

In the half marathon, no records fell, with Nabil Chahboun winning the men’s race and Laura Masik taking the women’s title.

Strong Spanish performances

Among the Spanish runners, Olympian Daniel Mateo was the first Spaniard home, finishing seventh overall in 2:13:14, the fastest time by a Spanish athlete in the history of the race.

In the women’s field, Estefanía Unzu, widely known as Verdeliss, was the top Spanish finisher and tenth overall with a time of 2:50:08.