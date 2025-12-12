Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillors and organisers announce the initiative. SUR
Costa del Sol

Fuengirola aims to break Guinness World Record for longest line of pizzas

The initiative, which takes place on the seafront promenade on 17 December, is organised by the Antonio Pucci pizzería and will include 30 chefs who will attempt to lay out 2,100 pizzas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 12 December 2025, 14:25

Fuengirola is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of pizzas laid out in a line, a charitable initiative that will raise funds for the association of volunteers for childhood oncology (AVOI). This was announced by the councillors for citizen participation and commerce, Isabel Moreno and Francisco Javier García Lara, respectively, alongside the main promoter of the event, hospitality entrepreneur Antonio Pucci, and the representative of collaborating company Apoza, Fernando Vázquez.

The record-breaking event is taking place on the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, next to the monument to the peseta, on Wednesday 17 December from 10am.

Councillor Moreno emphasised the support that the local authority offers “to any charitable initiatives put forward by organisations, groups or local business owners, such as in this case”.

The current record (2,059) is held by Italfood LLC and was achieved in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 21 November 2024.

Antonio Pucci, owner of the pizzeria that has organised the event, said, “We are going to try to break the world record for the most pizzas in a line, and to achieve this we are aiming to reach 2,100 pizzas. A total of 30 pizza chefs will be taking part and we will be using five ovens. I hope lots of people will come along to enjoy this very unique event.”

