Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has awarded the contract to restore Torre del Mar's castle and open it up as a museum space, to Construcciones Calderón S. L. with a budget of 845,236 euros.

The old castle, located on Plaza Axarquía to the north of the town centre, is one of the most important reminders of its defensive and commercial past, of which only a few remains are left. The project, which has a completion period of six months, will enable the building to be restored and its future museum project to be developed.

The town hall expects the space to open in 2026, provided there are no administrative or construction delays. "After completing all the procedures required we now have the company that will carry out the work. If there are no unforeseen circumstances, Torre del Mar will have its fully completed museum in 2026," said the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia, in a statement.

The project has been selected as part of a state programme for the revitalisation of historical heritage for tourist use, financed with European Next Generation funds. Of the 92 projects approved throughout Spain, this is the only one in Malaga province.

The restoration of the castle represents a return to one of the historical demands of the town of Torre del Mar, whose military past - with its watchtower, coastal fortress and later its strategic role in maritime trade - has been largely diluted by urban growth and the tourism boom of recent decades. "The aim of the project is to restore the building's heritage, turning it into a representative model of Torre del Mar, historically shaped by its military function and intense commercial activity," explained Atencia.

However, a group of 46 local residents oppose the project that will involve the expropriation of their homes. Those affected consider that the compensation being offered is insufficient and complain that the process puts their residential future at risk.

Tension increased after the Local Police removed several protest banners from balconies a few weeks ago, an act that residents interpret as an attempt to silence criticism. Vélez-Málaga town hall insists that the entire procedure is legal, while those affected say they want to be heard and warn that the conflict will not be resolved by trying to hide their demands.