Fuengirola town hall launches new street tree replanting plan

Fuengirola town hall has launched a new urban tree replanting plan to replace more than 200 trees in over 50 public spaces throughout the town. This was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and urban ecology councillor José Sánchez, who visited the seafront promenade to inspect the work earlier this week. The plan includes the planting of eleven different species in areas that have been left empty due to incidents or disease affecting the previous trees.

The budget for this project amounts to more than 66,000 euros and the work is being carried out by the company Malagueña Forestal. The contract specification sets an execution period of 50 days. Work began last week in the area of Calle Palangreros and will continue until a total of 58 streets, avenues and squares across the town have been covered.

“Fuengirola has always been known for its beautiful streets, largely thanks to our firm commitment to providing quality green spaces and planting trees in its streets, avenues and squares whenever accessibility and space allow it. However, the passage of time, adverse weather conditions, misuse by some members of the public and even natural causes have meant that many of our trees have died and had to be removed. We now have too many empty tree pits, which also pose a risk to pedestrians and create an image that does not reflect what we want for our town,” the mayor said.