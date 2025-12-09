Fuengirola to host charity concert to help promote equality and social justice

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 09:49 Share

The Fuengirola youth centre is hosting a charitable festive concert - ‘La Navidad es Música para el Corazón' ('Christmas is Music for the Heart’) - in aid of the Avates Association on Saturday 13 December. The event, which starts at 6pm, is organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of the local Adventist church, and the ADRA foundation, an organisation that works to eradicate poverty, promote equality and social justice and improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups.

The aim of this initiative is to promote the Avates association, which specialises in organising volunteer work, offering a wide range of activities from assisting at community events to supporting specific groups. Entry to the concert, which will be performed by the Adventist church choir, is free, but attendees are asked to donate at least one kilogram of non-perishable food.

The pastor of the Adventist church, Omar Ortiz, said, “For the fourth consecutive year we will be holding our charity concert. It is a concert that we organise together with the youth department so that we can prepare our hearts for Christmas, but also have a special moment for the charitable work we carry out in collaboration with ADRA and Avates.