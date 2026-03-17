Torremolinos launches new initiative to support personal growth of women

The new initiative aims to create a welcoming space for women.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 11:09 Share

Torremolinos has launched a new initiative aimed at creating a welcoming space for connection, support and personal growth for women.

The objective of the Escuela de Mujeres (women’s school) is to strengthen the network of women in the municipality by fostering connections and offering practical tools on health, self-care, work–life balance and personal development, through participatory monthly sessions.

The initiative stems from listening to women who, due to work and family responsibilities, have placed their own wellbeing in the background. The school therefore seeks to provide a space where they can pause, share experiences and feel supported.

At the same time, the initiative aims to highlight the experience and social role of women within the community, enabling them to reflect on time management, personal leadership and the balance between professional and private life.

The monthly sessions, the first of which is on Thursday 19 March, are free, although prior registration will be required via the Torremolinos Despega app.

The workshops will take place at the Isabel Manoja community centre from 6pm until 8pm.