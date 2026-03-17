Candlelit concert welcomes Azamara cruise guests to St Michael’s Cave in Gibraltar Over 500 passengers attend special cultural performance as part of Azamara’s shore experience programme

SUR in English Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 10:14 Share

More than 500 passengers from Azamara Cruises were welcomed to Gibraltar for a special cultural performance at St Michael’s Cave as part of the cruise line’s AzAmazing Evenings programme.

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Gibraltar Tourist Board and Calypso Tours, took place inside the iconic cave, which was illuminated by 1,000 candles to create a unique and atmospheric setting for the evening’s entertainment. Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, officially opened the event and welcomed guests to Gibraltar.

The performance featured an orchestra conducted by Miguel Monge Magistris, accompanied by singers from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts. The programme brought together a selection of well-known classics and powerful solo performances.

Highlights of the evening included renditions of Amazing Grace, The Impossible Dream, River Deep, Mountain High and the iconic James Bond theme. The performance was further enhanced by the accompaniment of bagpipes and regimental drums.

The evening formed part of Azamara’s curated shore experience programme, designed to offer cruise guests memorable cultural performances in unique destinations around the world.

The event also forms part of Gibraltar’s tourism-led events strategy, which aims to create distinctive experiences that encourage cruise lines to include Gibraltar in their itineraries and extend the length of their stay in port.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer cruise passengers such a unique experience in one of Gibraltar’s most iconic locations. Events like this allow visitors to enjoy our culture, our music and our heritage in a truly memorable setting. This is one of many events scheduled to develop and enhance the experience of cruise passengers visiting Gibraltar.”