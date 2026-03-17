New cycle and pedestrian path opens in Cártama: phase 2 of A-7052 route complete

Javier Salas, Rocío Díaz and Jorge Gallardo visit the new section of the route.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 11:48 Share

A new section of the shared cycle and pedestrian route in Cártama has been officially opened, improving links between several neighbourhoods and promoting more sustainable travel in the area.

Future connections: Malaga and the PTA This route is a vital component of a larger regional network. Plans are already in place to expand the links towards: Malaga city centre Andalucía Technology Park (PTA) Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre

The newly completed second phase of the route connects the Doña Ana neighbourhood with the Atalaya de Cártama residential area. The project, which runs alongside the A-7052 road, has cost around one million euros and has been co-funded by the EU’s Next Generation programme.

The new route was visited on Monday by the subdelegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Javier Salas, and the regional minister for public works, Rocío Díaz, who were accompanied by the mayor Jorge Gallardo.

Gallardo said the new infrastructure would provide a safer alternative for pedestrians and cyclists, while helping to improve connections between different parts of the municipality.

He added that there are plans to expand the network further, with future links proposed towards Malaga city, the PTA technology park and neighbouring towns such as Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Salas described the scheme as an “important project” delivered as part of Spain’s wider investment strategy under the recovery, transformation and resilience plan.

The new section completes a project first launched in 2021, when an initial 1.2-kilometre stretch was opened. The latest phase adds a further 2.2 kilometres to the route, meaning the town now has nearly 3.5 kilometres of continuous shared cycle and pedestrian pathways.

The mayor said the project will make it “easier and safer” for residents to travel on foot or by bike, while encouraging more environmentally friendly forms of transport.