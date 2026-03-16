Benalmádena launches hiking initiative to promote healthy lifestyle habits among youngsters

Students from the sociocultural and tourism animation course announce the initiative.

Tony Bryant Monday, 16 March 2026, 16:16 Share

Benalmádena has announced a new hiking programme aimed at encouraging outdoor physical activity, promoting healthy lifestyle habits and supporting mental wellbeing through direct contact with nature.

Organised by the town’s youth department, ‘Benalmádena in your boots’ consists of three hiking routes accessible to people with different levels of experience. The first route takes place on Sunday 22 March and will follow the Minas de la Trinidad trail.

The second route takes place on 12 April along the Tajo del Quejigal trail, while the third is on 3 May and will combine the Tajo del Quejigal trail with the Sendero de los Cazadores.

The programme is supported in its organisation and delivery by students from the town's sociocultural and tourism animation course.

“We want to offer our young people an opportunity to discover the natural beauty of our municipality and feel connected to their surroundings,” youth councillor Lucía Camero said.

The activity is recommended for participants aged 12 and over and registration can be made at the Innova building in Arroyo de la Miel, or by calling 952 57 60 23.