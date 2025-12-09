Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 14:16 Share

Torremolinos has inaugurated its municipal Nativity scene, which for the first time has not been been installed in the town hall, but in the Isabel Manoja community centre building. The opening of the 'Belén' was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, along with members of the local authority, brotherhoods and parish associations from the town.

The blessing was given by the parish priest of the Madre del Buen Consejo church, Antonio Jesús Jiménez Sánchez. The event featured performances by the San Miguel choir, the choir of the brotherhood of El Rocío of Torremolinos, and the Calvario pastoral group.

The installation of the Nativity scene was carried out by volunteers from the brotherhood of ‘our lady of El Rocío of Torremolinos’, the Brotherhood of ‘our lady of Carmen of La Carihuela’, and the parish association of San Juan.

“We should be reminded to stand up for love - love for our neighbour, for those beside us, and also for those we face. This means respect for everyone, regardless of our differences, and the defence of the values that, as a free society, we have built,” the mayor said during the inaugural ceremony.

She also highlighted that these are “moments to come together and enjoy time with our loved ones, and to remember those who are no longer with us, though their memory and legacy remain”.

“Christmas is a Catholic celebration that reminds us of the importance of coexistence, of peace, of wanting a better world where absolutely no one is left behind. These are values we can apply to many aspects of our lives, both publicly and privately. And I humbly encourage you to do so, because everything we build from love and respect for others will make us better,” she concluded.

The Belén can be visited Monday to Friday from 9am until 1.30pm, and from 5pm to 8pm until 5 January.