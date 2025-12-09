Malaga village strengthens ties with USA

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 17:37 Share

The village of Macharaviaya in Malaga province's Axarquía area has received a visit from president of Pensacola City Hall in Florida, Allison Patton. The institutional meeting highlighted the legacy of the American Revolutionary War hero Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born in Macharaviaya and the historic relationship between the two places.

Patton travelled to the village to learn first-hand about its heritage and the ties that have united the two territories for two and a half centuries. The day began at Macharaviaya town hall, where Patton was officially welcomed by mayor Antonio Campos and deputy mayor, Soledad Montañez.

Campos highlighted in a statement that Patton's visit "underlines the importance of strengthening relations with cities with which we share such significant historical and cultural ties".

Patton said, "It is exciting to visit the birthplace of such an important figure in my country's history. Macharaviaya has an exceptional heritage and a welcoming spirit that I hope more Americans will come to know." She expressed her willingness to "continue strengthening the ties between Pensacola and this land with which we share a common history."

Macharaviaya town hall explained that possible avenues for cultural, educational and academic collaboration between Macharaviaya and Pensacola were explored during the meeting. Among them was the possibility of promoting exchanges linked to the Gálvez museum, as well as strengthening the historical dissemination programmes and commemorative activities that both communities celebrate each year.

The visit concluded with a tour of the town's main heritage sites, in a meeting that the town hall considers "another step forward in the international projection of Macharaviaya" and "the consolidation of historical ties which more than two centuries later, continue to build bridges between both sides of the Atlantic".