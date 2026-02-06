David Bisbal confirmed for Weekend Beach festival

Singer David Bisbal will be performing at the Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 6 February 2026, 16:10

Spanish singer-songwriter David Bisbal is the latest big name to be added to the lineup for this year's Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar, on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Bisbal, 46, rose to fame in the early 2000s after coming second in the first season of the popular Spanish TV talent show Operación Triunfo.

In November 2022, the Almeria-born singer was awarded the quadruple diamond award from Universal Music for global sales of four million copies of his entire discography.

The Weekend Beach festival will be the only Malaga date on his 2026 tour. Festival organisers say that it is "a golden opportunity to experience his electrifying energy, incredible choreography and a collection of Latin pop anthems that have defined generations".

The Weekend Beach festival is taking place on Torre del Mar's Poniente beach from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 July and other confirmed artists such as festival favourites La Pegatina, who will be bringing their high-energy set back to the stage after a two-year break.

Other names include Myke Towers, Ana Mena, Morad, Alcalá Norte, Los Estanques and El Canijo de Jerez, Medina Azahara, Biznaga and Boikot.