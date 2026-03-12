Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The group enjoying last month's seaside walk. SUR

Sober Socials community group to host alcohol-free picnic in the hills above Ojén

Held on Sunday 22 March, Wilderness Wander and Picnic will begin with a gentle group walk through the surrounding pine forest trails, followed by a “bring-your-own picnic”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 12 March 2026, 10:22

Following on from last month ́s seaside walk, the Sober Socials Costa del Sol community group is holding its next alcohol-free initiative on Sunday 22 March.

Starting at 11am, ‘Wilderness Wander and Picnic’ will be held at the Mirador de Juanar in Ojén, and, according to the organisers, it is a “family-friendly gathering that offers a chance to enjoy nature and meaningful conversation”.

Set in the hills above Ojén, the event will begin with a gentle group walk through the surrounding pine forest trails, followed by a “bring-your-own picnic” in the open air.

“Participants can expect an easy pace, welcoming atmosphere and space to connect with others who value socialising without alcohol at the centre,” spokesperson Emma Thorne Lees said.

Founded in 2025 by Emma Thorne Lees and Louise Hazleden, Sober Socials Costa del Sol was created for like-minded women seeking healthier ways to socialise and meet new friends who want meaningful connections without alcohol.

