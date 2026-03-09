New Malaga CF stadium location shortlist cut to three after initial study Two potential sites for the 'new Rosaleda' were ruled out after planners assessed urban planning constraints, land availability, accessibility and environmental factors

Malaga city council have reduced the shortlist of possible locations for a new football stadium to three after completing the first phase of a feasibility study.

The analysis, commissioned by the council through municipal company Promálaga and carried out by the consortium of Técnica y Proyectos S.A (Typsa) and Fenwick Iribarren S.L, examined five potential sites before eliminating two of them.

The options still under consideration are the current site of La Rosaleda, a site near the University expansion area and land at San Cayetano. The alternatives of Lagar de Oliveros and Manzana Verde were ruled out after the preliminary assessment.

According to the council, the initial phase focused on comparing the basic physical and territorial viability of each site, including planning compatibility, accessibility, land availability and how well a stadium could integrate into the surrounding urban area.

The proposed stadium must meet UEFA Level 4 infrastructure standards under regulations published in June 2025 and would have a capacity of between 45,000 and 55,000 spectators.

Building constraints

Planners concluded that the Lagar de Oliveros site posed several challenges, including planning and environmental complications, as well as irregular terrain and limited space that would make it difficult to accommodate a stadium of the required size. The land has also not yet completed its urban development process.

Manzana Verde was also dismissed largely due to planning constraints. The site is currently designated for residential development, with 923 homes planned, including 803 protected housing units, and changing its use would require significant modifications to the city’s general urban plan.

La Rosaleda remains under consideration because of its location in a consolidated urban area and its strong social connection with fans, although accommodating a stadium of up to 45,000 seats there could prove complex due to surrounding infrastructure and the nearby Guadalmedina river.

The second phase of the study will carry out a detailed multi-criteria analysis to identify the most suitable location, with a final report expected by 15 May, according to the council.