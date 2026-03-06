Flamenco and contemporary dance fusion comes to Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:41 Share

The Manuel Delgado Perea Casa de Cultura in Fuengirola will host Salvaje (wild) on Saturday 28 March, a performance presented by the Silencio Danza company.

Directed by the Torremolinos-based choreographer and teacher Nieves Rosales, the show develops a language rooted in flamenco that ventures into territories close to contemporary dance.

Focusing on a dialogue between “life and death”, the show places the audience in a “universal asylum” where memory and imagination become a refuge from madness. The show, currently touring Andalucía, stands out for its visual power and its ability to communicate without words, relying on a narrative built from the body and the collective energy of the dance troupe.

Founded by Rosales in 2010, the Silencio Danza company has staged numerous productions both in Spain and abroad, and is widely regarded as one of the leading references in contemporary Andalusian dance. The company’s work is grounded in two essential pillars: artistic research and technical excellence in service of expressive interpretation.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost five euros and can be purchased through the town hall’s website - www.fuengirola.es. Tickets can also be obtained from the information point in the Miramar shopping centre - Monday to Friday from 10am until 12.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm.

