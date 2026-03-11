Benalmádena shines the spotlight on the folklore and traditions of its multicultural community

The event will present the traditions of several countries.

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 12:43 Share

Benalmádena is hosting an international festival of cultures from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 March, a multicultural event that will create a meeting point for the music, folklore, traditions and cuisine of various countries.

Held on the La Paloma fairground, participating countries include Germany, Cuba, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, the USA, Morocco, Uruguay, Senegal and Brazil. Entry is free and a wide programme of activities will be available for all ages.

The festival will offer a varied programme of cultural and musical performances, highlighting the rhythms and traditions of those countries represented. The programme offers American roots music, Latin American folk, African drummers, Mexican mariachi, Argentinian tango and Uruguayan candombe, among others.

The town hall said the aim of this initiative is to strengthen the municipality’s international character and reflect the multicultural identity of the town’s foreign community.

“The town hall continues to support events that promote coexistence between cultures while also strengthening our tourism and leisure offering,” foreign residents councillor Presi Aguilera said.

The festival will open on Thursday at 8pm and continue on Friday to Sunday from 1pm.