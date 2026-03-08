Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller Having twice enjoyed a two-goal cushion, the home side were in control until Víctor García's sending-off allowed Valladolid back into the game

Víctor's red card turned the tide against Malaga for the final half an hour.

Daryl Finch Sunday, 8 March 2026, 18:40

Malaga CF were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw against Real Valladolid at La Rosaleda on Saturday after a red card to Víctor García transformed a match they had seemed destined to win.

The home side led 3-1 early in the second half and were dominating proceedings when the left-back was dismissed in the 57th minute following a foul on Iván Alejo.

With more than 30 minutes still to play, Malaga struggled to hold their advantage with ten men as Valladolid mounted sustained pressure that eventually brought a late equaliser.

The result leaves Malaga still in the play-off positions after the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, but it also underlined the difficulty the young side can face when protecting a narrow lead.

Rapid start

Malaga made an emphatic start in front of 26,420 supporters at La Rosaleda and took the lead in the 11th minute. Chupete converted a penalty, awarded after he was brought down by goalkeeper Guilherme Fernandes, placing the ball straight down the middle.

Just three minutes later, they doubled their advantage. After David Larrubia's shot on the edge of the area was blocked, the loose ball fell to Carlos Dotor, who fired past the keeper at his near post to make it 2-0.

The early goals reflected Malaga’s dominance during the opening quarter of an hour as the team controlled possession and created several dangerous attacking moves.

Valladolid gradually began to respond, forcing goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero into action on several occasions. Their pressure eventually paid off in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time when Peter Federico struck from inside the area after a jinking run to reduce the deficit.

Despite the visitors' renewed belief, Malaga restored their two-goal cushion shortly after the restart, when Víctor García delivered a free kick that Chupete delicately flicked past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Turning point

However, the match changed dramatically eight minutes later. Víctor was shown a straight red card after kicking out twice at Alejo while chasing down an overhit pass, leaving Malaga to defend their lead with ten players.

Valladolid quickly took advantage of the numerical superiority. In the 65th minute, Chuki’s inswinging freekick from the right brushed the head of Chupete, who could do little to prevent the ball from sailing past his own keeper to make it 3-2.

The visitors continued to press as Malaga attempted to soak up pressure and search for counter-attacking opportunities. However, the pressure eventually told two minutes into stoppage time, with Juan Latasa showing strength at the back post to head home yet another Chuki freekick from the right.

The late goal meant Malaga again dropped points in the closing stages of a match. Despite the setback, the point keeps the team in the final play-off place with a two-point cushion as the campaign enters its final stretch.