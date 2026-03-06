Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall will invest one million euros in the maintenance of the Port over the next five years Josele
Infrastructure

Ambitious port maintenance project

Works will cover quay and pontoon resurfacing, electrical system upgrades, urban furniture replacement, masonry repairs and general cleaning

José Carlos García

Friday, 6 March 2026, 10:31

Marbella town hall and the Virgen del Carmen marina have agreed a five-year, one-million-euro maintenance programme for the port facilities. Works will cover quay and pontoon resurfacing, electrical system upgrades, urban furniture replacement, masonry repairs and general cleaning.

The council describes the marina as a strategic asset, noting that Marbella has four ports, which play a significant role in the town's economy and international reputation. The contract-based programme is designed to ensure continuous maintenance across the facility, keeping it fully operational throughout the year while allowing rapid response to any structural or functional issues as they arise.

