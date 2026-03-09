Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
International Dance Festival finalists and winners. Mark Galliano Photography.
Competition

The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Over 250 youngsters from England, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain participated in the festival held in the John Mackintosh Theatre last week

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 9 March 2026, 12:30

More than 250 dancers from England, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain took part in the 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival that was held at the John Mackintosh Theatre between 3 and 7 March.

Organised by M.O. Productions, the youngsters participated in various categories, which included duos and trios, small groups and dance troupes.

The overall winner and main prize went to 13-year-old Carmen Infante Cohen from the Escuela de Danza Martina Tessaro (Spain) for a Lyrical Solo, a style that embodies various aspects of ballet, jazz, acrobats and modern dance.

Among the other winners were Lewis Llamas from The Dance Collective (Gibraltar), who picked up Best Male Dancer; Michelanxhela Mullisi from Italy for Best Female Dancer; Genyka Celecia from the Mediterranean Dance School (Gibraltar) for the Best Choreographer; while Lawrence Robles from The Dance Collective (Gibraltar) won the award for the Most Promising Dancer.

Bursary finalists included Mia Farley from England, and Jayce Caetano, Lewis Llamas, Nina Mullins, Alexie Santos and Celine Floden from Gibraltar. Out of the 168 soloists, nine dancers were selected by the adjudicator Dr Nathan James to perform in the grand finale.

“We are proud to have been able to produce this international festival for 24 years. We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part. We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 25th anniversary edition in February 2027,” festival organiser Alfred Rumbo said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bases in Andalucía at Rota and Morón at centre of row with USA
  2. 2 Ambitious port maintenance project
  3. 3 Popular Finnish band head to Costa venues
  4. 4 Hundreds of Andalusians trapped across globe due to closure of Persian Gulf air space
  5. 5 Andalucía defies global turmoil and sets record goals at ITB Berlin
  6. 6 Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar
  7. 7 SUR and Torrox town hall lead Andalusian tourism gala in Germany
  8. 8 Spain gives out its academy awards
  9. 9 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  10. 10 Flamenco and contemporary dance fusion comes to Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival