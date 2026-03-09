The Rock stages 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Tony Bryant Monday, 9 March 2026, 12:30 Share

More than 250 dancers from England, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain took part in the 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival that was held at the John Mackintosh Theatre between 3 and 7 March.

Organised by M.O. Productions, the youngsters participated in various categories, which included duos and trios, small groups and dance troupes.

The overall winner and main prize went to 13-year-old Carmen Infante Cohen from the Escuela de Danza Martina Tessaro (Spain) for a Lyrical Solo, a style that embodies various aspects of ballet, jazz, acrobats and modern dance.

Among the other winners were Lewis Llamas from The Dance Collective (Gibraltar), who picked up Best Male Dancer; Michelanxhela Mullisi from Italy for Best Female Dancer; Genyka Celecia from the Mediterranean Dance School (Gibraltar) for the Best Choreographer; while Lawrence Robles from The Dance Collective (Gibraltar) won the award for the Most Promising Dancer.

Bursary finalists included Mia Farley from England, and Jayce Caetano, Lewis Llamas, Nina Mullins, Alexie Santos and Celine Floden from Gibraltar. Out of the 168 soloists, nine dancers were selected by the adjudicator Dr Nathan James to perform in the grand finale.

“We are proud to have been able to produce this international festival for 24 years. We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part. We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 25th anniversary edition in February 2027,” festival organiser Alfred Rumbo said.