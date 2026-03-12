Fuengirola to host its first super-sprint format triathlon in May Registration will open from Monday 16 March via the official website of the Andalusian triathlon federation, with 350 places available, including 50 reserved for athletes from Fuengirola

Fuengirola will host the first edition of the Ciudad de Fuengirola triathlon on Saturday 16 May, a sporting event that will bring together triathletes from across the province of Malaga and the wider region of Andalucía.

The race will be held in the super-sprint format, featuring 400 metres of swimming, 7.5 kilometres of cycling and 2.5 kilometres of running. The swimming segment will take place at Las Gaviotas beach in Los Boliches and the cycling leg will follow an urban circuit along Paseo Marítimo and through the town centre, while the running section will be held entirely along the promenade.

Registration will open from Monday 16 March via the official website of the Andalusian triathlon federation, with 350 places available, including 50 reserved for athletes from Fuengirola.

The race will form part of the provincial triathlon circuit, organised by Malaga provincial council, which includes nine events held across different municipalities in the province.

The sports initiative was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, the provincial delegate of the Andalusian triathlon federation, Miguel Romero, and the race’s safety coordinator, Andrés Sánchez, who highlighted the significance of the town hosting a competition of this kind for the first time.

Sánchez noted that the aim is for the race to become a regular fixture in the town’s sporting calendar. “Our goal is to establish this event so that, over the years, it becomes a traditional sporting event for Fuengirola,” he said.