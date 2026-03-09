Primera RFEF: Juventud de Torremolinos boost survival hopes with crucial win Elsewhere in the third tier of Spanish football, both Antequera CF and Marbella FC suffered costly defeats

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 9 March 2026, 14:53 Share

Malaga province's three representatives in Spain's third tier experienced mixed fortunes on matchday 27, with one vital victory cancelled out by two painful defeats.

Torremolinos 1-0 Alcorcón

Juventud de Torremolinos boosted their survival hopes with a narrow but valuable victory over Alcorcón at El Pozuelo on Sunday.

The decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when Isaac González produced a clever backheel to set up Álex Camacho, who curled the ball past Ayesa to score the only goal of the game.

The match had chances at both ends, and Torremolinos also relied on a crucial late intervention from goalkeeper Fran Martínez, who produced a vital save from Rojas’ header.

Their second consecutive win lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time in nine matchdays as they continue to adapt to life in the third tier during their debut season in the division.

Antequera 0-3 Ibiza

Antequera, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their push for the promotion play-off places after a comprehensive home defeat to Ibiza on Saturday.

The visitors struck twice from set pieces, with Malaga-born Fran Castillo, a former Torremolinos player, opening the scoring before Manu Pedreño added a second.

Dani García wrapped up the victory late on after finishing a chaotic triple chance in the penalty area.

The result allowed Ibiza to leapfrog Antequera in the standings and left the Andalusian side five points adrift of the play-off positions.

However, they have the opportunity to respond quickly, with a rescheduled match against Algeciras on Wednesday that could bring them back into contention.

Marbella 0-2 Europa

Elsewhere, Marbella’s relegation worries deepened after another defeat, this time against third-placed Europa on Saturday.

Their task became far more difficult after just three minutes when Juan Rodríguez was sent off for a foul on Jordi Cano as he raced through on goal. The decision stood after a lengthy video review, and Adnane Ghailan scored from the resulting free-kick situation.

Europa controlled the game from that point and sealed the victory in stoppage time when Cano, the division’s top scorer, netted the second.

The result left Marbella 12 points from safety and facing an increasingly unlikely battle to avoid relegation.