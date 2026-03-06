SUR and Torrox town hall lead Andalusian tourism gala in Germany

Some of the delegates at the Classic Remise Berlin.

Félix Lorenzo Berlin Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:54 Share

The Classic Remise Berlin, a stunning vintage car museum, served as the backdrop for a prestigious gala reception during the 60th ITB Berlin.

The event was jointly hosted by Diario SUR and Torrox council, with support from the Costa del Sol and Andalucía tourism boards.Marking SUR’s 39th year at the world’s largest travel trade fair, the evening brought together over 150 key figures, including regional minister Arturo Bernal and Costa del Sol tourism board head Francisco Salado.

While the atmosphere was celebratory, leaders expressed shared concern over the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing Ave high-speed rail crisis. The night featured a strong message of unity and “defiant optimism”.

From Almeria to Huelva, delegates praised the convening power of the press and the enduring strength of the Andalusian brand in the German market.