Regular power cuts affecting residents and businesses in Torrox

Ongoing power cuts in recent days in Torrox have caused growing concern among residents and business owners in the town in Malaga province's Axarquía area. On Monday 9 March the mayor, Óscar Medina, called on the Spanish government to take urgent measures to guarantee the stability of the electricity supply and prevent power cuts from continuing to affect daily life in the municipality.

Medina warned in a statement that these power cuts are causing "significant damage to both households and local economic activity" especially in businesses linked to tourism and services, two of the sectors with the greatest weight in the municipality's economy, just before Easter, which starts at the end of the month, as well as the summer season.

According to Medina, some business owners in the municipality have estimated losses of up to 1,500 euros due to the recent power cuts, mainly due to the paralysis of activity and the loss of products stored in cold rooms or refrigeration systems.

"The residents and business owners of Torrox cannot continue to endure a situation of instability in the electricity supply that directly affects their daily lives and the economic activity of the municipality," said the mayor, who has called on the central government to urgently promote investments to strengthen the electricity grid in the province.

The mayor also contextualised this situation within the growing concern in the province of Málaga about the saturation of the electricity grid. In recent months, various business groups have conveyed to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the need to undertake investments to ensure the viability of new business, industrial and real estate projects in the province.

In municipalities such as Torrox, where tourism and hospitality are fundamental pillars of the local economy, alongside agriculture, repeated power cuts can have a direct impact on the daily activity of bars, restaurants, shops and tourist accommodation, especially at times of high visitor numbers.

Last October, a new Endesa electrical substation came into operation in the Torrox-Park area, a project that has been rejected by residents and community groups. Medina has reiterated that the town hall will continue to forward these complaints to the relevant authorities in order to defend the interests of residents and the local business community.

"We will continue to demand the necessary investments to strengthen the electricity grid and prevent these problems from continuing." he said. Meanwhile, residents and traders are hoping that short-term solutions will be adopted to put an end to the power cuts and restore normality to the electricity supply in the town.

Opposition PSOE councillor Mari Nieves Ramírez pointed out in a statement that power cuts and micro-cuts "do not depend directly on the central government, but on the distribution companies".

The socialist spokesperson also criticised the Torrox councillor's stance on the planned electrical substation in the municipality and argued that the solution lies in institutional dialogue and the search for technical solutions, such as strengthening the distribution network or promoting local energy initiatives that improve the stability of the electrical system.