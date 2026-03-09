WATCH LIVE: International education on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Monday, 9 March 2026, 09:51 | Updated 10:46h. Share

The Costa del Sol is home to some of the best international schools in Spain, educating thousands of youngsters from the ages of pre-school right up to those important years before embarking on university.

For its 2026 Education and Learning supplement SUR in English has brought together head teachers from some of those schools to discuss their achievements and challenges.

Laying the foundations for a global future is the important role and responsibility of these schools as they work towards maintaining the high quality of education international schools and colleges in the south of Spain are renowned for.

Speaking at this morning's webinar are representatives from four of those international schools: Richard Sutcliffe, School Director at English International College, Marbella; Gavin Palmer, Headteacher at Sunny View School, Torremolinos; Joseph Short, Head of Secondary and Sixth Form at Laude San Pedro International College; and Stefan Rumistrzewicz, Principal at British School of Málaga.

The discussion, from 11am on 9 March, is moderated by SUR in English reporter Jennie Rhodes.