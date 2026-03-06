Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall has started work on the Avenida del Mar. SUR
Infrastructure

Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar

Works include waterproofing, crack repairs, marble polishing and installation of a new drainage and irrigation network

José Carlos García

Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:22

Marbella town hall has begun works on Avenida del Mar, repairing disused fountains that have been causing leaks into the underground car park.

The fountains will be converted into ornamental garden beds with decorative lighting, except the central fountain, which will be fully restored.

Works include waterproofing, crack repairs, marble polishing and installation of a new drainage and irrigation network.

