Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar

The town hall has started work on the Avenida del Mar.

José Carlos García Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:22 Share

Marbella town hall has begun works on Avenida del Mar, repairing disused fountains that have been causing leaks into the underground car park.

The fountains will be converted into ornamental garden beds with decorative lighting, except the central fountain, which will be fully restored.

Works include waterproofing, crack repairs, marble polishing and installation of a new drainage and irrigation network.