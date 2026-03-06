Popular Finnish band head to Costa venues

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol. Friday, 6 March 2026, 09:50 Share

One of Finland's most popular bands, The Astman Brothers, have announced a series of concerts at venues along the Costa del Sol throughout March. The band, which formed in 1996, have built a large following in Finland over the last 30 years, where they perform around 150 gigs each year.

Celebrated for their mixture of blues, swing and rock and roll, the four-piece band kick off their 'Mini tour of Spain' at the Huber Art and Food venue in Estepona on Friday 13 March (9pm). This will be followed by two performances in Benalmádena: Club Room 1 (Avenida Las Palmeras) at 4pm on Saturday 14, and at Bar de las Motos (Arroyo de la Miel) at 6.30pm on Sunday 15 March.

The band can also be seen at Music Bar Chaplin in Fuengirola on Thursday 19 (11pm); ZZ Pub in Malaga on Friday 20 (11.30pm); and at Cervecería Twister in Torremolinos on Saturday 21 March (9.30pm).