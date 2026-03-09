Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Legionella bacteria detected in water samples at Gibraltar care facility

The Gibraltar Health Authority confirms that precautionary measures are underway and no human cases have been reported

SUR in English

Monday, 9 March 2026, 10:18

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has announced that routine water testing at John Mackintosh Wing has flagged the possible presence of Legionella bacteria in a number of isolated water samples taken at the facility. Health officials were quick to reassure the public that no patients, residents or staff have contracted Legionnaires' disease as a result of the finding. The GHA also pointed out that preliminary results of this kind are not unusual, and that standard procedure requires all such findings to be independently validated before any firm conclusions can be reached.

As a precaution, all affected water outlets have been temporarily taken out of service while repeat investigations are carried out urgently. Alternative drinking water supplies have already been sourced and made available to residents and staff, ensuring the facility continues to operate safely.

Enhanced monitoring is now in place, with residents and staff being observed for any symptoms consistent with Legionnaires' disease. The GHA has stressed, however, that there are no immediate safety concerns at this time.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said the GHA is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, despite no cases being confirmed. In-house laboratory testing is underway, and officials are ready to investigate the source and take any necessary remedial action if results are verified.

