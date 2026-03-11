Changes needed to plans before work to Nerja library can continue

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 15:15 Share

The construction of Nerja's new public library will have to be adapted to the actual conditions of the terrain after incidents were detected in the subsoil during the excavation work, which began in February 2025.

The eastern Costa del Sol town hall has approved the drafting of a modified project that will allow the necessary technical solutions to be introduced to guarantee the stability of the building and enable work, which has been at a standstill for months, to resume.

Councillor for urban planning and infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, explained in a statement that the decision was taken after the company awarded the contract, Construcciones Majoin S. L., requested the temporary suspension of the work due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the councillor the new technical document will define the actions necessary to resolve the problems detected on the site. These include the complete execution of the foundations to ensure the stability of the walls of the adjacent buildings.

Proximity to Balcón de Europa

Construction of the new public library began in February 2025 after more than six years of administrative procedures and negotiations to get the project off the ground. The project is jointly funded by the town hall and provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga, as part of the provincial plan to support municipal infrastructure in towns with more than 20,000 inhabitants.

The library is being built on a site located on Calle Iglesia, next to the iconic Balcón de Europa and overlooking the cliffs. The building will have a surface area of more than 800 square metres distributed over three floors above ground, in addition to two basement levels.

The project for the new cultural facility includes separate spaces for children, an area for people to read newspapers, study areas and rooms for cultural activities, as well as a terrace with sea views that will allow the building to become a new cultural meeting point for residents and visitors.

The town hall expects to receive the modified project at the end of March. Once the technical document has been approved, work can resume to complete the cultural facility which councillors consider key to improving the educational and cultural offerings of the municipality.