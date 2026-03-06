Andalucía defies global turmoil and sets record goals at ITB Berlin

Representatives from Andalucía, local town halls and the tourism industry in Berlin.

The 2026 ITB Berlin travel trade show opened with a grand display of Andalusian ambition, as the region’s tourism leaders showcased what they called a record-breaking year for tourism.

Despite the sombre global backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the atmosphere at the Andalusian pavilion remained one of defiant optimism. Regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal and Costa del Sol tourist board president Francisco Salado led a massive delegation determined to cement the German market’s loyalty, aiming for a milestone of 1.3 million visitors and an economic impact exceeding 1.8 billion euros.

“We are here to show that Andalucía is a territory of certainty in an uncertain world,” Bernal declared, highlighting the region’s natural resilience. This sentiment was echoed by Salado, who noted that while the war in Iran had caused logistical tremors and shifted flight paths, the Costa del Sol stood as a “safe haven” for international travellers.

He emphasised that the German market remained a “strategic priority” and expressed confidence that the strength of the brand would overcome the volatility of the global situation.

The presence of individual municipalities was particularly striking this year. Marbella made a sophisticated play for the high-end German traveller, with Mayor Ángeles Muñoz reinforcing the town’s status as a premium destination.

Meanwhile, Fuengirola’s representatives outlined an aggressive strategy to “conquer” the German market in 2026 and Rincón de la Victoria celebrated a 153 per cent growth in German arrivals over the previous year. To the east, the Axarquía towns - including Nerja and Torrox - promoted their unique climate, while Almuñécar and the Costa Tropical reinforced their commitment to sustainable growth.

Even Almería made a significant impact, with delegates showcasing the province’s diverse landscapes.

However, the shadow of the Iran crisis was unavoidable. As airspaces over the Gulf closed and oil prices fluctuated, industry heavyweights such as Tui and Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary noted a shift in demand.

Delegates in Berlin observed that while destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean faced uncertainty, the Western Mediterranean was seen as the most reliable choice for European holidaymakers.

Jacobo Florido, Malaga’s tourism councillor, acknowledged the pressure of rising fuel costs but remained bullish: “Our connectivity and the quality of our infrastructure mean we are better prepared than anyone to adapt to these shifts.”

Local leaders also used the international stage to demand improvements at home, specifically calling for a swift resolution to the high-speed Ave rail crisis to ensure Easter Week remained a success.