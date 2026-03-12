Mijas Lions to host afternoon of community spirit and friendly competition The association is holding its second waiters’ race event in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 28 March, when local waiting staff will demonstrate their skills in the art of correctly carry a tray of food and drinks with one hand

La Cala de Mijas Lions is hosting an afternoon of fun, community spirit and friendly competition during the club’s second Waiters’ Race on Saturday 28 March.

Sponsored by Mijas town hall, the event will begin at 11am, when visitors can enjoy browsing the artisan market stalls, where a variety of handcrafted goods and local products will be available.

The highlight of the afternoon starts at 3pm, when local waiters and waitresses take on the ultimate hospitality challenge, a race during which local waiting staff will demonstrate their skills in the art of correctly carry a tray of food and drinks with one hand.

Each participant, who will be individually sponsored, must carry a tray with a glass of water, a coffee and a croissant on a route through the centre of La Cala without running, or any spillage. Medals will be presented to the winner and the runners up.

“Most importantly, all proceeds from the event will go towards the charities supported by the La Cala Lions, helping vital community initiatives both locally and beyond,” a spokesperson said.