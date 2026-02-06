Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January

Juanfran Funes gives instructions to his team in Anduva.

For the second consecutive season, Malaga closed the winter transfer window without making a single signing.

The club explored the left-back market after injuries to Dani Sánchez and Víctor García, but the strong performances of Rafita and a clear message from head coach Funes that he didn't require reinforcements led to a quiet deadline.

The only squad movement saw centre-back Moussa assigned to the reserve team, Atlético Malagueño, to gain minutes. The defender, who underwent knee surgery last March, cannot return to the first team this season due to age restrictions.

In sharp contrast, Malaga province's Primera RFEF sides were highly active. Marbella made nine signings in an attempt to escape the foot of the table, Torremolinos added eight players to avoid relegation trouble and Antequera brought in three reinforcements to consolidate their position.