Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juanfran Funes gives instructions to his team in Anduva. Agencia Lof
Football

Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January

The club explored the left-back market after injuries to Dani Sánchez and Víctor García, but the strong performances of Rafita and a clear message from head coach Funes that he didn't require reinforcements led to a quiet deadline

P. L. Alonso / N. Carmona

Malaga.

Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:34

For the second consecutive season, Malaga closed the winter transfer window without making a single signing.

The club explored the left-back market after injuries to Dani Sánchez and Víctor García, but the strong performances of Rafita and a clear message from head coach Funes that he didn't require reinforcements led to a quiet deadline.

The only squad movement saw centre-back Moussa assigned to the reserve team, Atlético Malagueño, to gain minutes. The defender, who underwent knee surgery last March, cannot return to the first team this season due to age restrictions.

In sharp contrast, Malaga province's Primera RFEF sides were highly active. Marbella made nine signings in an attempt to escape the foot of the table, Torremolinos added eight players to avoid relegation trouble and Antequera brought in three reinforcements to consolidate their position.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes
  3. 3 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  4. 4 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  5. 5 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  6. 6 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  7. 7 Benalm
  8. 8 Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts
  9. 9 Gibraltar Government holds UK%u2013EU Treaty briefings for business and cruise sectors
  10. 10 Coín enamora: town launches month-long Valentine's campaign to boost local trade

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January

Malaga CF, the only local side not to overhaul their squad in January