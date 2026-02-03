Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts The three-day festival at the Príncipe de Asturias auditorium features the Vargas Blues Band, Eric Sardinas, and a major exhibition of handcrafted instruments

The guitar fair was presented on Tuesday in Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 17:01 Share

Torremolinos hopes to position itself as a reference point of musical craftsmanship when it hosts the Málaga Guitar Experience 2026 next week.

Held at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 February, this free cultural and musical fair brings together luthiers, craftspeople and musicians.

The fair was presented on Tuesday by culture councillor José Manuel Ruiz, who said, “It is important for Torremolinos to host an event of this scale, which brings together culture, tourism and international visibility.”

The programme includes a major exhibition of luthiers and craftspeople involved in the manufacture of guitars, amplifiers, pedals and accessories, with demonstrations and hands-on testing areas for visitors. There will also be performances, talks, masterclasses and training activities, as well as a free children’s guitar-building workshop aimed at introducing music and craftsmanship to younger audiences.

The event features an extensive concert programme with leading national and international artists, alongside local bands and musicians. Featured artists and bands include Los Deltonos, Suzete & More and Tabletom, among others.

This year’s fair is dedicated to Javier Vargas, the Spanish guitarist and founder of the Vargas Blues Band, the headline act of the weekend.