Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 10:01

Mijas has decided to make the former racecourse available as a shelter for horses, and animals in general, placing it at the disposal of other municipalities in the province that are under a red alert due to the adverse weather conditions forecast.

Although the activation of a red alert is not expected in Mijas, the town hall has opted for a preventive and supportive approach, offering the Hipódromo Costa del Sol to relocate animals in order to guarantee their safety and welfare in the event of possible flooding, or other incidents resulting from the storm.

“In Mijas we understand that, in situations like this, coordination and cooperation between municipalities are essential. That is why we are making the racecourse available to those town councils that are under red alert and require a safe space for their horses and other animals,” rural areas councillor Eloy Belmonte said.

Belmonte explained that this is a “responsible and proactive measure designed to protect animals, especially in rural areas where the risk increases during periods of heavy rainfall”. The councillor added that the Hipódromo meets the necessary conditions to accommodate equines and other animals in the event of an emergency.

The town hall said that this availability will remain in place for as long as the adverse weather situation persists, and that it will continue to remain in close contact with the affected municipalities in order to coordinate any additional needs that may arise.

For further information or to arrange the transfer and accommodation of animals, interested town councils must contact the Mijas Local Police - 092 / +34 952 46 0808.