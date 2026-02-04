Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development The Costa del Sol town is using the funds for a strategy aimed at transforming the coastline at numerous points, with new walking routes, viewpoints and major investments in the marina

José Carlos García Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 11:10

Benalmádena has so far received almost 6.5 million euros in funding as part of the regional government’s commitment to the development of tourism on the Costa del Sol.

The town has received almost 1.5 million since 2020 through the Munitur programme, and a further five million via the destination sustainability plan (PSTD).

This was announced by the regional minister for tourism, Arturo Bernal, during a visit to El Bil Bil castle, which is currently being refurbished to become a tourist office. The minister said that this iconic building will serve as a provincial benchmark in the use of sustainable and efficient technology.

“Tourism is synonymous with the future, and Benalmádena is today a clear example of how to move in the right direction. A municipality committed to sustainable tourism in all its forms, which is embracing co-governance in order to continue being a leading destination,” the minister said.

For his part, the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, expressed his gratitude to the regional ministry for “always backing Benalmádena, working with us on transformative projects such as the restoration of El Bil Bil castle”. Lara said the project includes the creation of a “new, modern flagship tourist office”, and the installation of new shaded areas that will “make our seafront promenade a far more pleasant place”.

“Institutional cooperation and joint working always help projects move forward more effectively,” the mayor said, adding that these initiatives form part of a broader strategy aimed at transforming the Costa in numerous areas, with new walking routes, viewpoints and major investments in the marina.