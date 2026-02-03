Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 17:25 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall has approved plans for the construction of 198 homes in its town centre. Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plan during January's full council meeting on Friday 30 January, which unblocks the UE VM-13 Carretera de Arenas development, near the town's La Gloria district. The unanimous support for the plan reactivates a project that had been in the pipeline for more than two decades.

Of the total planned homes, 62 will be subsidised housing, under the Andalusian regional government's recent housing law, which, according to the mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, will help facilitate access to housing and revitalise a key area of the town.

Other initiatives related to housing policy were also addressed at the same meeting, including the development of 188 rental homes with an option to buy. The councillor for urban planning, Celestino Rivas, said it was a formula "already implemented in other municipalities" that offers an alternative to people who have greater difficulty in accessing the housing market.

Rivas also announced that the Spanish confederation of housing cooperatives (CONCOVI) will hold a meeting in Vélez-Málaga to inform applicants registered in the municipal housing applicant registry about this mixed rental-purchase model. "We are not talking about hypothetical projects, but about initiatives with real demand," the councillor stated in a press release.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous approval of an urgent motion urging the central government to strengthen resources against drug trafficking following the appearance of narco boats in the vicinity of Caleta de Vélez harbour. The motion also called for the eastern Costa del Sol to be declared an area of special attention regarding maritime security.