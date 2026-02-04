Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 11:12 Share

The Andalusian regional government has given the green light to the development of 581 homes in Chilches Costa (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The strategic environmental assessment allows progress for sector SUP-CH-5 of the town's general urban development plan (PGOU).

The report's contents were published in the official bulletin of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA) on 26 January.

The environmental document, which SUR has had access to and which corresponds to file EA/MA/18/24, evaluates plans for sector SUP-CH-5, an area of just over 207,000 square meters classified as developable land.

This area is intended to complete the urban layout of the town of Chilches and facilitate its integration with the existing urban environment.

According to the report, the environmental body considers that the development can proceed provided that a series of conditions and corrective measures are met regarding water, drainage, flood protection, noise, lighting, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.

Among these, the report highlights the need to respect existing watercourses and valleys, especially the Arroyo Cañuelo stream, as well as to guarantee adequate drainage systems in the event of heavy rainfall.

The report also says that the project must have favourable reports regarding the availability of water resources and the corresponding authorisation from the Andalusian water authority, in addition to incorporating specific measures to prevent flood risks and avoid impacts on public water resources.

Habitats

In terms of the environment, the report indicates that no habitats of community interest or unique trees are affected, although the potential presence of protected species such as the common chameleon has been noted. Therefore, measures have been established to preserve their habitat and minimise the impact during construction and subsequent urban development.

The Andalusian Regional Government also conditions the project's progress on the proper management of construction and demolition waste, the protection of the soil from potential contamination and the adoption of sustainable gardening practices, prioritising native and low-water-consumption species suited to the area's Mediterranean climate.

The environmental assessment does not constitute final approval of the plan, but it does allow the Vélez-Málaga town hall to continue with the urban planning process, which had been pending for years following the expiration of a previous environmental assessment issued in 2019.

Now, development will be subject to strict compliance with the conditions set by the regional government and subsequent reports. The deadlines for the development have not yet been finalised.