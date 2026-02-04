Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province

SUR Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 20:47 Share

Regional minister Antonio Sanz announced on Wednesday evening that most schools in the region would reopen again on Thursday after closing this Wednesday due to the ambar and red weather warnings.

Schools will remain closed in some areas however, including the Ronda district, due to the risk of wind and rain and because some of the area's roads have been affected by the weather.

Schools will also remain closed in some towns in the Guadalhorce valley and on the Costa del Sol. Individual schools are informing parents via the iPasen application or other official communication channels.

Sanz said that the forecast for Thursday had improved however there is still the risk of rain and strong winds. He called for members of the public to continue to be cautious.