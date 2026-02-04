David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 16:05 Share

Organisers of Dreambeach Costa del Sol music festival have confirmed French DJ and producer David Guetta will be headlining the summer music event taking place in Vélez-Málaga on 31 July and 1 August 2026.

A big name in the global electronic dance music (EDM) scene, Guetta will be presenting his Special Monolith Show at Dreambeach, which is happening on the Costa del Sol for the first time in the festival's 12-year history. Guetta is no stranger to Vélez-Málaga, as he headlined the popular Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar in 2018.

He is currently on a world tour with the Monolith Show, an unprecedented audiovisual experience, with a custom production design which combines a fifteen-metre monolith with a spectacular 3D projection screen as the exclusive accompaniment.

The DJ will be headlining a lineup that has already confirmed artists including Charlie Tee, DJ Zinc, Eptic, Hedex B2B BOU, Lady Walks B2B Stanton Warriors, Mathame, Melanie Ribbe, MIAU presents MULTIPLE, NGHTMRE, Nikolina, Onlynumbers, Vendex, and Yanamasté, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

In 2025 the festival attracted over 90,000 festival-goers and for this year organisers aim to update the Dreambeach experience, with four independent stages, hosting national and international artists.