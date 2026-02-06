Edo Sushi: a corner of Japan in Fuengirola

SUR in English Fuengirola Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:09 | Updated 10:36h. Share

Edo was the name by which the city of Tokyo was once known. Today, it lends this moniker to a restaurant in Fuengirola where diners can enjoy top-level Japanese cuisine built on careful preparation, respect for venerable Japanese culinary techniques and an unwavering commitment to product excellence. The space is dedicated to showcasing the most authentic Japanese gastronomy, with deep respect for tradition, preparation processes and the quality of the raw ingredients, which are imported directly from Japan.

Edo Sushi opened its doors in March 2025 and, in just a year, has built a loyal following and a strong reputation by offering a complete dining experience and a full immersion in the essence of Japanese cooking. From fire-and-grill dishes to refined sushi, the menu is complemented by tastings of premium Junmai sake made exclusively from pure rice. These are carefully selected to pair with each dish and display fruity, dry and semi-dry profiles.

Hiroshima-style gyozas.

Edo Sushi approaches Japanese culinary tradition with respect and reverence, while embracing a holistic vision. Everything is prepared with care and attention to detail so the experience feels consistent, whether in the hot kitchen or at the sushi counter. “It’s something quite rare, as many restaurants tend to specialise in just one of these areas,” they point out.

The restaurant also provides the right atmosphere to enjoy its carefully crafted culinary offerings. It’s a welcoming and comfortable space, softly lit and tastefully detailed, recreating the feel of a genuine Japanese tavern.

“Many customers who’ve travelled to Japan all say the same thing, a phrase we repeat with pride at Edo Sushi: ‘It’s like having a small corner of Japan in Fuengirola, the flavour’s the same’,” they say with satisfaction.

Their elaborate cuisine and attentive customer service have allowed Edo Sushi to accumulate a large number of very positive reviews on Google.

Fire and grill dishes prepared with patience and technique

In Edo Sushi’s culinary offering, hot kitchen dishes take centre stage through a wide selection that showcases the careful, patient and highly skilled work with fire and grill.

Kushi, Japanese-style grilled skewers.

Diners can discover and enjoy essential dishes from Japanese gastronomy that prove it’s about far more than sushi or ramen. The menu includes Nasu Dengaku, baby aubergine roasted and fried with homemade miso; Kaki Furai, crisp yet delicate breaded and fried oysters; and Takokkoroke, a clever fusion of croquette and takoyaki made with cooked octopus. There are also Kushi, the classic Japanese grilled skewers packed with intense, traditional flavours; Sandos, iconic Japanese sandwiches made with soft milk bread and toasted on the griddle; Chashu, slow-cooked pork stew; and spiced chicken thigh karaage with a homemade coating, fried to perfection.

Karaagedon: crisp, juicy Japanese fried chicken served on imported rice with an egg to mix in to taste.

Other highlights include Hiroshima-style fried gyozas and Okonomiyaki, the soul of Osaka street food, a Japanese savoury pancake made with cabbage, topped with ingredients of choice and finished with okonomiyaki sauce. Donburis, the classic Japanese rice bowl topped with fresh ingredients that are stir-fried or stewed, sit alongside Yakisoba, buckwheat noodles imported from Japan and wok-tossed with crisp vegetables in a dance of umami flavours and toasted notes.

Unagi donburi, grilled eel glazed with house sauce on a bed of steamed rice.

Among its fire-based specialities, special mention goes to the smoke-free yakiniku grill at the table. Here, diners cook selected cuts of national beef and Japanese A5 wagyu, prized for its exceptional marbling, to their liking.

The non-sushi offerings are rounded off with a homemade, slow-cooked vegetable Japanese curry and artisanal desserts such as mochi and the surprising Japanese cotton cheesecake, which is light, airy and seriously addictive.

An approach to sushi rooted in creativity, balance and respect for the product

As part of its deep dive into the essence of Japanese cuisine, Edo approaches sushi as an art of balance and respect for the ingredients. “We use high-quality japonica rice, prepared with precision to offer a journey that connects ancient Tokyo, when it was still called Edo, with the city’s contemporary expression,” they explain.

Seasonal nigiri, tempura fig topped with tartare of Japanese A5 wagyu sirloin and finished with a delicate touch of truffle.

From this philosophy come nigiri, maki, uramaki, usuzukuri and moriawase creations marked by creativity and culinary wisdom. They sit alongside simpler options on a menu where restraint allows the quality of the fish and the technique to truly shine. Particularly noteworthy are the nigiri selection of four pieces and the Edo and Tokyo assortments, where the itamae’s creativity shifts and surprises.

Driven by a constant desire to delight their loyal following, Edo Sushi goes beyond its core menu by introducing off-menu dishes every week. These small creations expand the restaurant’s gastronomic universe and keep regular diners curious and engaged.

Uramaki chashu: slow-braised pork belly with a filling of seasonal asparagus in tempura.

Looking to the future

For the new season, Edo Sushi is expanding its menu, strengthening its team and renewing its enthusiasm with a clear aim: to keep growing without losing its essence and to continue nurturing what matters most, the Edo family. On their website you can find out about all the new things they add each week, book a table directly or access their social networks.

It’s a place where Japan isn’t imitated. It’s respected, cooked and shared.

More information:

Address: Av. Miramar, 29, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga.

Phone: 951 63 94 67.

Instagram: @restauranteedosushi

Website: https://edosushi.es