Andalusian economy grew 3.2% last year

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:38

The Andalusian economy expanded at a rate of 3.2% in 2025, according to a preliminary estimate published on Wednesday by the Andalusian statistics institute (IECA).

This figure was a slight slowdown compared with 2024, when regional GDP grew by 3.6%. But it also means Andalucía continues to grow faster than Spain as a whole.