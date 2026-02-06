Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Workers in a factory in Malaga. Marilú Baéz
Finance

Andalusian economy grew 3.2% last year

Cristina Vallejo

Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:38

The Andalusian economy expanded at a rate of 3.2% in 2025, according to a preliminary estimate published on Wednesday by the Andalusian statistics institute (IECA).

This figure was a slight slowdown compared with 2024, when regional GDP grew by 3.6%. But it also means Andalucía continues to grow faster than Spain as a whole.

