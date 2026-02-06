Reggaeton star Zion robbed of 2.5m euro backpack and luxury watches at Madrid airport

C. P. S Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:11 Share

National Police arrested two men, aged 31 and 29, on Thursday this week at Terminal 4 of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, after they stole a backpack containing 2.5 million US dollars from reggaeton singer Zion.

In addition to the money, they took a mobile phone and four luxury watches. The Puerto Rican singer managed to recover all the stolen items after the arrest. He was in one of the terminal's cafés at the time of the crime.