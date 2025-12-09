A dental clinic open to the world: professional excellence and human warmth that bring people closer

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 18:16 Share

In an increasingly globalised world where distance is no longer an obstacle, growing numbers of foreign residents from across the globe are choosing the province of Malaga as their first or second home, their place of retirement or a regular holiday base.

Healthcare, and especially dentistry, is part of this reality. Many patients who don’t speak Spanish want top-level professional care but also a warm, human approach. In practice, this means being treated in an international language such as English or French.

Against this backdrop, Generación Dental Clinic Fernández-Baca, led by the young brothers and doctors Héctor and Javier Fernández-Baca, has become a leading name in recent years by seamlessly combining excellence, innovation and personal attention.

History, renewal and commitment

Héctor and Javier follow in the footsteps of a Malaga family of dentists with more than 75 years of history. From their clinic in the well-known Plaza de la Marina in central Malaga, they’ve taken the family project into the international sphere.

Both trained in the United Kingdom, where they worked for several years, and their return to Malaga marked a turning point as they developed a modern clinic focused on advanced dentistry with a clear international vision.

The brothers represent a new generation of professionals who understand dentistry not only as a science but also as a people-centred service. Their aim is straightforward: use the latest technology while maintaining an honest, approachable manner. For them, this can only work if language barriers are removed.

Whether in English or French, which both speak fluently, patients feel heard and understood. This builds trust and, ultimately, improves outcomes.

“We wanted to create a space where every patient felt unique. Thanks to new digital tools, patients can see their final result before treatment even begins. People come looking for confidence and transparency, so we show them their case digitally, we explain everything clearly and they feel they finally have control of their treatment,” says Héctor Fernández-Baca, specialist in implantology and oral surgery.

Javier Fernández-Baca, an expert in digital dentistry and aesthetic rehabilitation, adds: “Every smile we design is unique. Our goal isn’t just to treat teeth but to improve smiles, confidence and quality of life. To achieve that, along with the best technology, communication with the patient is essential.”

Design, technology and trust

With fully renovated facilities overlooking the city’s port, the clinic has been designed by the renowned Malaga interior designer Paco Lago. It breaks away from the cold feel of traditional clinical spaces and has recently been recognised with an iF Design Award. Every part of the clinic, from the materials to the aesthetics, has been created with the patient’s health and wellbeing in mind. This focus on detail and clear information helps build trust and peace of mind.

Every treatment at the clinic is a blend of art, science and technology. The clinic has a three-dimensional scanner that replaces traditional impressions, offering a more precise diagnosis and a more comfortable experience for patients. Digital planning also allows you to see the final result of each treatment before it begins.

Thanks to these tools, Generación Dental Clinic Fernández-Baca brings together innovation, aesthetics and functionality, ensuring safe and impeccable results. All of this is supported by a coordinated multidisciplinary team who provide comprehensive and personalised solutions across every field of dentistry.

“We have patients of every nationality coming here,” says Héctor Fernández-Baca. “Many of them live in Malaga or spend time here, but others travel from their home countries specifically to be treated at our clinic. They look for the ideal balance between quality, personalised care and price, and, of course, a bit of sun, golf and good food. For many, being able to combine their treatment with a pleasant stay in Spain turns their visit into a positive and unforgettable experience.”

“Every patient that comes here receives top-quality treatments that meet international standards,” adds his brother Javier. “They get clear explanations and gain the confidence that they’re in the hands of highly qualified professionals who ensure safety, precision and long-lasting results. Along with that comes attentive and personalised care that really makes a difference. When a patient travels from another country and goes home with an excellent result, knowing we’ve exceeded their expectations both professionally and personally, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Every smile, a commitment to excellence

In Malaga’s Plaza de la Marina, the clinic’s home since its beginnings, with the Port of Malaga behind it, the two young doctors share a clear message. At Generación Dental Clinic Fernández-Baca, every restored smile reflects a firm commitment to excellence and to the wellbeing of those who place their trust in the clinic from anywhere in the world.