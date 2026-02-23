Local musicians unite at Calahonda fundraiser to support Save a Life charity

Steve Hughes (l) on stage with some of the performers at the fundraiser in Mijas.

Tony Bryant Monday, 23 February 2026

The Costa del Sol’s entertainment sector pulled together once again this weekend to raise funds to support Save a Life (SAL), a charity group that provides much-needed defibrillators to establishments throughout the province.

Organised by Steve and Sandie Hughes and Gerry and Jenny Hannam, the event was held at the Millenium Cocktail Bar in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, on Saturday. The show presented performances by Beni Nelmes, Paige Lefley, Steve Owen, The Soulmates, 2319 Duo, Loui Sanderson, Leo Dinero, Gracie Cooper and Dave Lewis, who all gave their time to raise money for "such a worthy cause".

The charity bash raised more than 2,000 euros for SAL, which offers shops, offices and other establishments access to life-saving technology in cardiac emergencies.

“What a fantastic day and evening for this amazing charity. Heartfelt thanks to all the artistes and to all of you that came and supported us. Margaret Dean, who organised the raffle, also did an amazing job, as well as the Millenium Cocktail Bar and all the staff. Thank you, you will all help save someone's life,” Steve Hughes said.