Former Scottish goalkeeper backs Age Concern’s defibrillator and CPR training campaign on the Costa

Former Scottish professional footballer Alan Rough has thrown his support behind Age Concern’s partnership with the Save a Life defibrillator and emergency first aid and CPR training fundraising campaign. The former goalkeeper, who won 53 caps for Scotland and played in two FIFA World Cups, has donated a signed pair of gloves that will be auctioned during the Fuengirola branch of the charity’s annual gala dinner at the Green Label Restaurant, Chaparral Golf on Friday 31 October.

The auction will be hosted by volunteer auctioneer Alan Boardman, and all funds raised will go toward providing life-saving defibrillators, as well as supporting emergency first aid and CPR training along the Costa del Sol.

The charity said it “extends heartfelt thanks to Alan Rough for his generous contribution and to everyone supporting this important cause”.