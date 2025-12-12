Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Euro Zone opinion

Bad for business

Spain's economy might be the fastest-growing in Europe, but its tax system needs a complete overhaul - as highlighted by an aggressive new advertising campaign in a major British newspaper

Mark Nayler

Friday, 12 December 2025, 11:02

Spain's economy might be the fastest-growing in Europe, but its tax system needs a complete overhaul - as highlighted by an aggressive new advertising campaign in a major British newspaper.

In last weekend's edition, the Financial Times (FT) ran a full-page advert by the international law firm Amsterdam & Partners. Headed "Win. Win", the column on the left informed readers that Spanish tax inspectors "get a bonus whether they win or lose an unfair tax case"; while the opposite bar, entitled, "Lose. Lose", claimed that "unfair tax demands have to be paid immediately" and that "fighting for justice costs you even more."

Small text underneath rammed the message home. Tax inspectors in Spain, the advert pointed out, receive bonuses tied to performance indicators, among which are collection targets. Inspectors receive these bonuses even if their decisions are subsequently reversed by courts (as almost half of them are), resulting in a system that is rigged to benefit the state and punish the taxpayer.

Had this advert been published in any major British newspaper, it would have caused Spain's tax office reputational damage. But its appearance in the FT will ensure that the negative publicity has even greater impact. The paper reaches 21 million powerful, wealthy readers every month: 56% are business decision-makers, 75% work for international companies and 23% are millionaires. They're precisely the kind of foreign investors that Spain wants to attract, not repel (although many may already have been put off by the country's anachronistic wealth tax).

Amsterdam & Partners aren't the only ones to have recently criticised Spain's complex, punitive tax legislation. A written question submitted to the EU Commission in May by Jorge Martín Frías, an MEP for Vox, concerned "perverse incentives from the Spanish Tax Agency's Bonus Schemes". Frías pointed out that in 2023, productivity bonuses amounted to €267 million, even though Hacienda loses 40% of the court cases brought against it. He asked the Commission to assess whether these bonus schemes "jeopardise the [taxpayers'] rights [that are] protected by the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights."

These attacks on Spain's Hacienda come a couple of months after the Washington-based Tax Foundation published its annual International Tax Competitiveness Index. Spain retained its 2024 ranking of 34 out of the OECD's 38 countries, drawing criticism for a complicated, uncompetitive system that punishes both corporations and individuals. According to one of the report's authors, the only thing that's preventing Spain from becoming a "tax hell" is competition between the regions, many of which have exercised their fiscal autonomy to lower personal and corporate rates.

The 19th-century American showman P. T. Barnum is usually credited with coining the phrase "There's no such thing as bad publicity." Amsterdam & Partners' FT ad shows how wrong he was.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  3. 3 The Malaga village that recycles Christmas
  4. 4 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  5. 5 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  6. 6 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display
  7. 7 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  9. 9 Fuengirola opens application period for the operation of seven seafront kiosks next summer
  10. 10 Fuengirola to host charity concert to help promote equality and social justice

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Bad for business

Bad for business